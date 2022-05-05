3 taken to hospital after military helicopter makes hard landing in Virginia Beach
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a military helicopter made a hard landing in Virginia Beach, WAVY reports.
A Public Affairs Officer told WAVY the incident happened Thursday afternoon at Fort Story.
Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
