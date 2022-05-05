3 taken to hospital after military helicopter makes hard landing in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a military helicopter made a hard landing in Virginia Beach, WAVY reports.

A Public Affairs Officer told WAVY the incident happened Thursday afternoon at Fort Story.

Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

