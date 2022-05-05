Healthcare Pros
2 Richmond women are behind a dairy-free gelato at Walmart

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a new dairy-free special treat, you may be in luck at Walmart.

Two Richmond women started O’My Foods, a dairy-free gelato sold at Walmart stores throughout the country.

The frozen treat was created by Allison Monette and Julie Bishop. Now the business is thriving in a home kitchen.

O’My is featured in hundreds of Walmart stores, including 16 in the Richmond area.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

