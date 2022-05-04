Woman charged with attempted murder for shooting at Petersburg police officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 60-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder after she reportedly shot at four Petersburg Police officers.

This started on May 3 when staff from Code Compliance went to do a follow-up inspection of a vacant property on Blick Street.

Police say a Code Compliance officer saw the woman walk onto the porch of the property and retrieve a firearm before walking toward the officer. That’s when police were called.

Officers searched the area for the woman, identified as Denise Townes. When they found her near the intersection of St. Mark Street and Chestnut Street, four officers went to get out of their vehicles to make contact with her. That’s when police say the woman opened fire.

Townes then reportedly tried to run off, but was taken into custody. Officers did not fire any shots and no one was hurt.

Townes is charged with attempted murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. She is being kept behind bars until she faces a judge.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.