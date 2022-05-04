Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and warm, with scattered afternoon storms

Peak rain chance is 2-5pm in RVA
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today warm, partly sunny, with a few more scattered storms likely during the afternoon. Peak rain chance is 2-5pm

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and storms likely 2-5pm as a cold front approaches. Highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Rain through the day. A few storms possible, mainly southern Virginia. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 90%) 1/2 to 1 inch of rain likely.

First Alert: Looking chilly and windy at the bay this weekend. A cool NE breeze Friday-Sunday makes Mother’s Day a little uncomfortable on the water

Saturday: Cloudy and cool with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s. Around 1/2 inch rain expected. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Mostly cloudy and cool with a shower possible. Best rain chance is along the bay.. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

