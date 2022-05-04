Healthcare Pros
Virginia Farm Festival returns this weekend

Virginia Farm Festival logo
Virginia Farm Festival logo(Virginia Farm Festival)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Farm Festival is returning to Meadow Event Park this weekend.

The festival started last year with more than 3,000 people enjoying fair food and farm-themed activities.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is an entertaining event, but it also expands our mission of promoting agricultural education that we typically reserve for the State Fair,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “And we know people are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy with their families, so this is the perfect opportunity for them.”

There will be fair food, barn animals a magic show, pony rides for kids and more.

The festival will be on May 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Tickets must be purchased in advance for $7 and fees, but children under four get in for free.

For more information and tickets, click here.

