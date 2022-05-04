‘There’s no clear motive for her death’: Police seek help in murder of Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for help finding a killer as a homicide case approaches its one-year mark.

On May 19, 2021, Tammy Price, 53, was found in the breezeway of her apartment building near Short Pump.

According to investigators, Price did not know too many people in the area, so they are baffled as to why somebody wanted her dead.

Not a lot of violent crime tends to happen near Three Chopt and Cox roads. However, on May 19 of last year, just before 10:30 p.m., an act of sheer violence left a 53-year-old woman dead.

“They arrived and found Tammy Price in the breezeway of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Henrico Det. Chris Henry.

Court documents state Price was found just feet away from her apartment door at The Crossings at Short Pump; her building was located off Bay Meadows Way. A ring of keys and a cell phone were found on the ground next to her.

“There’s no clear motive for her death,” Henry said. “She’s from out of state, hadn’t lived in the Richmond area very long, didn’t have a lot of friends here in the area.”

It’s not known if she had any enemies.

Court documents also said neighbors had heard Price arguing with a man who lived nearby in the weeks leading up to the shooting. However, Det. Henry said investigators quickly looked into those circumstances and ruled out the man’s involvement in Price’s murder.

“She doesn’t have a really clear reason why anybody would be out to hurt her,” he added.

According to police, Price worked in real estate in the area and North Carolina, doing investments and flipping houses.

Her only family is located out on the west coast in California.

“I try to keep them up to date when we have anything that we’ve sent off for testing, what the results of those tests are,” Henry said.

However, Price’s death is still a mystery, one that has left investigators puzzled nearly a year later.

“What forensic evidence we did have, has been exhausted and hasn’t generated any leads,” Henry said. “That’s the more frustrating part than the time itself, is just the lack of evidence of us to work with to lead us down the right path to solving the case.”

It is why Henrico police need the public’s help with solving this case.

“People may have heard conversations of people who may have been involved, and maybe they don’t think so much of it at the time,” Henry said. “Or it may have happened so long after the fact, and something has just brought it back up, and now they can put the pieces together – they heard something three, four, six months ago, and it jogs their memory.”

Anyone with information, even the tiniest detail, is encouraged to call the police at (804) 501-5000. You can also leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000.

