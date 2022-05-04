Richmond Housing Authority holds special session for families as Va. rent assistance ends

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is holding special sessions with its communities as Virginia’s rent relief assistance ends.

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rent Relief Program will stop taking new applications on May 15.

“We knew at some point that rent relief funding would come to an end. Now that we have the end date, RRHA wants to ensure that those families who are still in need of rent relief and have not yet completed their application, do so by the deadline,” said RRHA Interim CEO, Sheila Hill Christian. “It is our goal to get everyone signed up while we still can. We do not want our relationship with our residents to end with lease enforcement and we are working diligently to avoid that outcome.”

RRHA said its staff is working to make sure nearly 700 applications put in the pipeline are completed by residents before the deadline.

RRHA will hold sessions at each property management office to help families fill out their applications for rent relief or a repayment agreement.

The sessions will take place at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gilpin - May 5

Hillside - May 9

Mosby - May 11

Whitcomb - May 6

Fairfield - May 10

Creighton - May 12

RRHA said the failure to apply will result in a lease termination starting on May 16. The initial phase will include residents with the highest long-term unpaid balances.

For more information, call RRHA at (804) 780-4200.

