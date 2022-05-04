Police: Suspect tried to repair car hours after Henrico hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police said they found the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash at a car repair shop hours after the incident.

Officers responded around 9:21 a.m. to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road on April 26. Once on scene, they found Thomas Sotos, 61, had been hit by a vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

Police said the driver did not stop following the crash.

Court documents show later that day, Richmond police told Henrico police that they might be with the suspect, Ciera Hope Childress, at a car repair shop.

Officers responded and determined that Childress was the only driver of the Toyota Prius. Police said the car was missing the same parts that were found at the scene.

Childress was charged with not reporting an accident with a death, possession of drugs and DWI (2nd offense in 5 years).

