Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Input wanted from Chesterfield residents on new middle school facade

Residents can vote on their choice through 5 p.m. May 20.
Residents can vote on their choice through 5 p.m. May 20.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents are being asked for their input on what a new middle school will look like in the Magnolia Green area.

The new facility - identified as the “New MS - Upper Magnolia Green (360W)” at the Board of Supervisors meeting in April - will accommodate about 1,800 students.

“This new facility will include design features from the existing Chesterfield County Public Schools middle school prototype,” Chesterfield County Public Schools said.

The survey includes nine options. Residents can vote on their choice here through 5 p.m. May 20.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
60-year-old Denise Townes faces multiple charges for reportedly shooting at Petersburg police...
Woman charged with attempted murder of Petersburg police officers
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Hundreds of demonstrators representing ACLU, Planned Parenthood and pro-choice activists...
Pro-choice demonstrators protest leaked SCOTUS opinion on abortion