Input wanted from Chesterfield residents on new middle school facade

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents are being asked for their input on what a new middle school will look like in the Magnolia Green area.

The new facility - identified as the “New MS - Upper Magnolia Green (360W)” at the Board of Supervisors meeting in April - will accommodate about 1,800 students.

“This new facility will include design features from the existing Chesterfield County Public Schools middle school prototype,” Chesterfield County Public Schools said.

The survey includes nine options. Residents can vote on their choice here through 5 p.m. May 20.

