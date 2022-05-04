Henrico school employee injured breaking up fight
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County Public Schools employee was injured while breaking up a fight at a school.
The district said there was a fight between students at Varina High School on Wednesday.
An employee helping to separate students was hit and received a cut to the forehead.
The school stayed in a “lock and teach” for the rest of the day to prevent further disruption.
