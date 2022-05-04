Henrico Public Schools to host in-person job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is holding a job fair next week for several positions.

The school system says it is looking for bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants.

Bus drivers, who must be at least 21 years old, can earn a bonus of up to $3,000. Paid training is available for qualified candidates.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Visit the Henrico County Public Schools careers page for more information.

