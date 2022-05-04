Henrico park to host collegiate softball championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - RF&P Park is hosting the CIAA Women’s Softball Championship semifinals and finals on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

The event is expected to bring hundreds of athletes, coaching staff and family members to the county.

Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, says the tournament will also come to the area in 2023 and 2024.

“We thank the CIAA, one of our nation’s most historic athletic conferences, for choosing Henrico,” he said in a press release.

The CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

RF&P Park at 3400 Mountain Road will host practice on Thursday, May 5 ahead of games on May 6 and 7.

All games are free and open to the public. Check out the full schedule here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.