Henrico County working on tax relief plan following personal property tax hike

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s manager and finance director are working on a plan to provide tax relief following a hike in personal property taxes.

This comes after county residents expressed frustrations over how high their personal property tax bills were this year.

“We have heard very clearly our residents’ concerns about the impact that higher car values have had on their personal property tax bills. The county manager and Finance director are working on a plan to provide tax relief to our residents. Details will be released in a news conference Friday. Thank you for your interest. We look forward to sharing more information with you Friday,” a county spokesperson said.

🚨JUST IN🚨: Mitigation measures for Henrico's personal property tax bills are in the works. This comes after many residents have called the county expressing frustrations with how high their bills are this year. #HenricoNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/W7cYuN8ARP — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) May 4, 2022

Unfortunately, it’s a common theme across much of Virginia as car values have risen due to supply and demand.

“Used-car prices are up over 35% nationally. We’re talking $8,000-$9,000 they’re up,” Karl Brauer, the executive analyst with iSeeCars.com, said. “Right there in Richmond area, they’re up 37.4%. That’s like $8,300 compared to just one year ago, and now the average used car in Richmond, Virginia costs over $30,000.”

Residents in Chesterfield County also voiced frustrations with the skyrocketing bills due on personal property tax this year.

Chesterfield County released the following statement saying in part:

“We are living through unusual economic conditions. Inflation is up and prices for goods and services are increasing, which had a direct impact on your real estate and vehicle taxes. At least with real estate, you expect the investment in your home, and therefore your real estate taxes to increase. You buy a vehicle, expecting it to depreciate as it gets used, and therefore to decrease in value. Unfortunately, the law requires a different valuation method, which in 2022 resulted in an increase in vehicle tax assessments.”

You can read Chesterfield’s full statement here.

