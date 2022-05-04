Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle attacked during performance

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019. The comedian was attacked during a Tuesday night performance, Los Angeles police confirmed to local media.(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Videos posted online appears to show comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked during his Tuesday night appearance at the Hollywood Bowl comedy festival.

Witnesses said the man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle, and then the men fought on stage before he ran off, according to KABC. Security then tackled the man.

Los Angeles police confirmed the attack in statements to local media early Wednesday.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun and a knife, was taken into custody after going to the hospital for “superficial injuries,” police said.

Chappelle wasn’t injured in the attack and continued on with the show, reports say.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
A man has died after he was shot multiple times on West Coutts Street.
Man killed in overnight Gilpin Court shooting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility
The Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack...
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rate
Police say a 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition,...
Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after coyote attack