Court overturns mother’s conviction for belt discipline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty of assault and battery for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt to discipline them.

WTOP-FM reports that a three-judge Court of Appeals panel said Tuesday that the trial judge overstepped her authority when she suggested that the mother should have found a different way to punish her children.

The mother was convicted after using a belt to discipline her children for using a cellphone outside the hours allowed.

Each child had a minor mark afterward, but neither was seriously injured.

The appeals court says parents have the privilege to discipline their children “within the bounds of moderation and reason.”

