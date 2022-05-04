Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Court overturns mother’s conviction for belt discipline

A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty...
A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty of assault and battery for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt to discipline them.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty of assault and battery for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt to discipline them.

WTOP-FM reports that a three-judge Court of Appeals panel said Tuesday that the trial judge overstepped her authority when she suggested that the mother should have found a different way to punish her children.

The mother was convicted after using a belt to discipline her children for using a cellphone outside the hours allowed.

Each child had a minor mark afterward, but neither was seriously injured.

The appeals court says parents have the privilege to discipline their children “within the bounds of moderation and reason.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot himself while eviction notice was served
Jason Miller
Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting

Latest News

Crews removing debris from the inside of Fox Elementary.
Stabilization begins at Fox Elementary nearly three months after fire
Chesterfield County leaders unveiled a new connector trail in Stratton Park.
Chesterfield leaders unveil new Stratton Park connector trail
Chesterfield county leaders gathered at the Historic Courthouse to hold a celebration of life...
‘He was the epitome of a public servant’: Family, leaders honor life of former Chesterfield County administrator
Crews begin work on fire-damaged Fox Elementary School
Crews begin work on fire-damaged Fox Elementary School