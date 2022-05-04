16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says 16 people face 31 charges after a recent online chatting operation.

Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives “intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms,” the police department said in a news release.

The suspects - 15 of them from Virginia and one from Georgia - arranged to meet them at a location to have a sexual encounter.

“When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested,” police said.

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

• Keith P. Boyd, 47, of Ruther Glen, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• James C. Brooks, 28, of Charlottesville, was arrested on March 31 and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Edward Gerald, 27, of Columbia, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Tyreece M. Huff, 24, of Freeman, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Rory Jenkins, 65, of Henrico, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Lorenzo C. Johnson, 52, of Richmond, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Christopher Kirby, 31, of Ruther Glen, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

• Javier Orosco-Gonzalez, 25, of Henrico, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Cody M. Osmun, 30, of Fort Lee, was arrested on March 31 and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Deepak K. Patel, 41, of Chesterfield, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution

• Denis Rahmanovic, 18, of Chesterfield, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Erkan Sanli, 42, of Chesterfield, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Robert W. Warden Sr., 78, of Chesterfield, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Justin R. Webb, 26, of Chesterfield, was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Robert E. Whitfield Jr., 50, of Goochland, was arrested on March 31 and charged with solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

• Mack Williams, 28, of Albany, Ga., was arrested on April 28 and charged with attempted solicitation of prostitution with a minor and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

