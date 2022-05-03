Healthcare Pros
VSU football standout invited to Miami Dolphins’ rookie mini-camp

Will Adams, of Henrico County, is heading to Miami.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University football standout Will Adams is taking a step in his quest to play for the National Football League.

Though he was not drafted over the weekend, Adams was invited by the Miami Dolphins to attend their rookie mini-camp.

It could lead to a spot on the team’s roster.

Adams was also invited to the Atlanta Falcons’ mini-camp, but he decided to try his luck with the Dolphins.

“Yes, I will be heading to Miami for rookie mini camp. I’m just thankful for this opportunity. Many men dream to just have a shot and I am fortunate enough to have mine so I’m all smiles! And I’ve never been to Miami so, given the circumstances, this is a great way to experience my first time ever visiting! I’m Uber excited!!!” Adams said in a statement.

