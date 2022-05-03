Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights, Virginia lawmakers are starting to weigh in on the decision.

Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion, was passed in 1973.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Virginia does not have a trigger law on abortion that would automatically go into effect.

The Democratic Party of Virginia Chair

“This report showing the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is beyond concerning and will set women’s rights back decades. Over 49 years ago, Roe v. Wade established a woman’s constitutional right to make decisions about her own health and body, and now after countless Republican attacks, the Supreme Court will overturn the landmark ruling and allow states to criminalize abortion.

“Virginia Democrats are deeply committed to protecting Virginians’ right to an abortion – and ensuring that the Commonwealth will not be pushed back to the restrictions of the 1950s and 60s when it comes to women’s equality. We will fight every single effort put forward by Governor Youngkin and Republican leadership to criminalize abortion and will ensure that Virginians have access to the health care and reproductive health care they need. And when we retake the majority here in Virginia, we will enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into our constitution.”

41st House District Representative Eileen Filler-Corn

Virginia is only 1 state Senate seat away from becoming the next state to ban abortion. We must take back our House majority and expand our majority in the Senate to protect the rights of women across the Commonwealth. — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) May 3, 2022

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

