Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights

After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights,...
After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights, Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the decision.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights, Virginia lawmakers are starting to weigh in on the decision.

Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion, was passed in 1973.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Virginia does not have a trigger law on abortion that would automatically go into effect.

The Democratic Party of Virginia Chair

“This report showing the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is beyond concerning and will set women’s rights back decades. Over 49 years ago, Roe v. Wade established a woman’s constitutional right to make decisions about her own health and body, and now after countless Republican attacks, the Supreme Court will overturn the landmark ruling and allow states to criminalize abortion.

“Virginia Democrats are deeply committed to protecting Virginians’ right to an abortion – and ensuring that the Commonwealth will not be pushed back to the restrictions of the 1950s and 60s when it comes to women’s equality. We will fight every single effort put forward by Governor Youngkin and Republican leadership to criminalize abortion and will ensure that Virginians have access to the health care and reproductive health care they need. And when we retake the majority here in Virginia, we will enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into our constitution.”

41st House District Representative Eileen Filler-Corn

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

