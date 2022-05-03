Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU Police search person suspected of stealing 3 bicycles from both campuses

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say stole bicycles between March 16 and 21.

Police say the first two thefts happened on March 16 and 18th when bikes were reported missing from the 300 block of N. 12th Street. Both incidents happened on VCU’s MCV Campus near the Hunton Student Center.

The last theft happened on March 21 on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. The bike was reported missing from the 1000 block of W. Main Street near Harris Hall.

The total value of all the bikes is $2,200.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served
Jason Miller
Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting

Latest News

A Prince George man pleaded guilty Monday to tax fraud and executing a conspiracy to defraud...
Prince George man pleads guilty to multimillion dollar fraud scheme
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Virginia should do more to encourage developers to site solar on brownfields rather than prime...
Panel says Virginia should do more to promote solar development on brownfields
After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights,...
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights