VCU Police search person suspected of stealing 3 bicycles from both campuses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say stole bicycles between March 16 and 21.

Police say the first two thefts happened on March 16 and 18th when bikes were reported missing from the 300 block of N. 12th Street. Both incidents happened on VCU’s MCV Campus near the Hunton Student Center.

The last theft happened on March 21 on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. The bike was reported missing from the 1000 block of W. Main Street near Harris Hall.

The total value of all the bikes is $2,200.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

