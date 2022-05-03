Tuesday Forecast: A huge spread in temperatures plus a round of evening storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A huge temperature swing from NE to SW provides a boundary for showers/storms this evening

Tuesday: Partly sunny and dry for the bulk of the day. A round of showers and storms likely this evening. Strong storms are possible with gusty winds and hail. High around 80° in Richmond, low 70s near the bay, and near 90° SW! (Evening Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a showers and storms likely, Peak time in #RVA 4-6pm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Clouds and rain. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 80%)

First Alert: Looking chilly and windy at the bay this weekend. A Cool NE Breeze Friday-Sunday makes Mother’s day a little uncomfortable at the bay/beach

Saturday: Clouds and rain. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.