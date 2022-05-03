Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: A huge spread in temperatures plus a round of evening storms

70s near the bay, could hit 90 Southwest of RVA
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A huge temperature swing from NE to SW provides a boundary for showers/storms this evening

Tuesday: Partly sunny and dry for the bulk of the day. A round of showers and storms likely this evening. Strong storms are possible with gusty winds and hail. High around 80° in Richmond, low 70s near the bay, and near 90° SW! (Evening Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a showers and storms likely, Peak time in #RVA 4-6pm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Clouds and rain. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 80%)

First Alert: Looking chilly and windy at the bay this weekend. A Cool NE Breeze Friday-Sunday makes Mother’s day a little uncomfortable at the bay/beach

Saturday: Clouds and rain. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mother’s Day. Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served
Jason Miller
Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer

Latest News

Forecast: Hit or miss storms the next couple days, then rainy late week
Forecast: Hit or miss storms the next couple days, then rainy late week
Forecast: Hit or miss storms the next couple days, then rainy late week
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Warm and dry
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Warm and dry
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Warm, and dry
Monday Forecast: Sunny, Warm and dry