Stafford welcomes new arson K9
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department has a new four-legged team member.
K9 Lincoln, an arson canine, comes to the department following the retirement of K9 Duchess, who worked alongside her handler since 2015.
Lincoln is a two-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab partnered with Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Pappas.
The two completed training in New Hampshire last month.
