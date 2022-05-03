Stafford welcomes new arson K9

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department has a new four-legged team member.

K9 Lincoln, an arson canine, comes to the department following the retirement of K9 Duchess, who worked alongside her handler since 2015.

Lincoln is a two-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab partnered with Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Pappas.

The two completed training in New Hampshire last month.

