Stafford welcomes new arson K9

K9 Lincoln and Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Pappas
K9 Lincoln and Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Pappas(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department has a new four-legged team member.

K9 Lincoln, an arson canine, comes to the department following the retirement of K9 Duchess, who worked alongside her handler since 2015.

Lincoln is a two-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab partnered with Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Pappas.

The two completed training in New Hampshire last month.

