Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist

Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.(Popeyes, CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get them while they last.

Popeyes is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

What’s new is the sauce: a blend of buttermilk ranch and spicy Buffalo flavoring.

Popeyes says the sandwich will only be available for a limited time, like in 2019, when the restaurant first launched its chicken sandwich.

The sandwich was so popular when it was first introduced, it sold out in a couple of weeks and sparked long lines and confrontations at several Popeyes locations.

Popeyes also kicked off “The Chicken Sandwich War” between fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, Wendys and KFC. The other fast food restaurants introduced their own version of the chicken sandwich to compete with the Popeyes original.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served
Jason Miller
Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine by May 9.
Officials: Putin may officially declare war
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden visits Lockheed plant as weapons stockpile strained
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at the launch for the Office of the Children's...
Youngkin launches Office of the Children’s Ombudsman
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case