Some Virginia electric rates going up

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Electric rates are rising for customers of some Virginia utilities, according to information from one of the affected companies.

As a result of rising natural gas prices, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) has implemented a rate increase to cover the higher generation costs resulting primarily from those natural gas price increases, according to Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC). SEC is one of 11 electric cooperatives in Virginia, Delaware and Maryland that gets wholesale power from ODEC.

Beginning May 1, ODEC increased its costs to all its 11 cooperatives by $2.32 per megawatt hour (MWh), or 0.232 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh). For a typical residential household that uses 1,000 kWh of electricity monthly, according to SEC, there will be an increase of close to $2.32.

The list of affected companies includes:

A&N Electric Cooperative

BARC Electric Cooperative

Choptank Electric Cooperative

Community Electric Cooperative

Delaware Electric Cooperative

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

Prince George Electric Cooperative

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative

Southside Electric Cooperative

