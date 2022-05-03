Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office seeks information in connection to shots fired into home

The shooting happened found 6 a.m. along Rural Point Road on Feb. 9.
The shooting happened found 6 a.m. along Rural Point Road on Feb. 9.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after shots were fired into a home in February.

The shooting happened found 6 a.m. along Rural Point Road on Feb. 9.

At the scene, two bullet holes were found in the side of the home. Both bullets went into the home and caused damage inside, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

Latest News

Will Adams, of Henrico County, is heading to Miami.
VSU football standout invited to Miami Dolphins’ rookie mini-camp
Parking ticket
Richmond waiving penalty fees on past-due parking tickets
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled