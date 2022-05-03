Sheriff’s office seeks information in connection to shots fired into home

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after shots were fired into a home in February.

The shooting happened found 6 a.m. along Rural Point Road on Feb. 9.

At the scene, two bullet holes were found in the side of the home. Both bullets went into the home and caused damage inside, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

