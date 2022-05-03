Richmond waiving penalty fees on past-due parking tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is waiving penalty fees on overdue parking tickets do the impacts COVID had on the community.

Those who currently owe money on past-due fees before May 2 will have the penalties waived if they pay the original ticket by Sept. 12.

If tickets are not paid by Sept. 12, the original amount and all fees will be owed.

Tickets received after May 2 are not eligible for the amnesty.

