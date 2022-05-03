One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - One person died after an overnight fire in downtown Kilmarnock.

The victim has been identified as Stacey Kellum.

The fire destroyed seven apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Road. Fire Chief Roy Hall said that the fire started in a downstairs apartment and spread due to the high wind.

“Wind was blowing, just like it is now, and once it got through the roof, it just spread through the whole complex,” Hall said.

Our @VARedCross volunteers and staff are actively working with local officials to determine the scope of damage and to provide assistance to residents impacted by a multi-unit apartment fire in Kilmarnock. We will provide additional updates as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ufJq206lwq — Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) April 19, 2022

Officials say there was one person per apartment. One person was placed in the shelter, and the other five had found somewhere else to go.

“Just unbelievable. You don’t expect that in a small town,” Hall said.

🚨🚒 HAPPENING NOW: Crews in Kilmarnock work to put out hot spots from a fire overnight that destroyed 7 apartments and multiple businesses on Irvington Rd. One fatality confirmed. Chief Roy Hall tells me the started in an apartment and spread due to the high wind. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/KwDZc3Ux98 — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) April 19, 2022

All-day long, locals in the tight-knit Northern Neck community watched in disbelief as many of the businesses they described as staples within the community were reduced to ruins in hours.

The walls were among the only structures still standing within many businesses, including the C&D Music Store, which only switched owners once with a longtime employee in its decades-long history within the city. Other locals say a store called The Jeanery was celebrating its 26th year in business. The store owners could be seen salvaging dresses from the inside, which one towny said were prom dresses for the local high school.

An old barbershop known as Lester’s was also directly under the apartments that caught fire. Tuesday afternoon, a construction claw was tearing away the charred debris that sat on top of the partially collapsed roof of the business.

“Whether you frequent the business or know one who owns the business, it’s definitely something we’re all affected by,” 51-year resident Sherry Henry said.

Other locals, like Henry Neal, say most of the business on the strip that was destroyed by the fire were operating longer than he’s been alive.

“I think it’s gonna be a big hit. The barbershop has been there long before I was born, and The C&D store was there long before I was born,” Neal said.

“The Jeanery, she provides a lot of dress-ware for our local churches,” Henry said. “It was very shocking, devastating was the world for me.”

And one of the most popular restaurants in town, Northern Neck Burger, is also closing its doors indefinitely after the blaze, the store’s owner Jay Wolfson said in a Facebook post.

“You never want to wake up to this. It’s kind of a sad thing for the town and myself,” Wolfson said. “We’re a strong community here, we’re tight, and we received endless phone calls today starting at like five in the morning, so it’s been a lot of love coming our way.”

Wolfson said the fire couldn’t have come at a worse time because spring break and summertime are the seasons his business relies on the most.

“It’s our busiest time of the year; it’s the time when we make the most money,” Wolfson said. “From our staff to our employees, not having that, or potentially not having that is going to be painful.”

But those who have grown up around these small-town Kilmonack staples say rebuilding is inevitable.

“We can’t just watch it fall; we’re going to help build it back up,” Shakeilla Bromley said.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined and accidental in nature. Arson has been ruled out.

