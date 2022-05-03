News to Know for May 3: Roe v. Wade could come to an end; Man killed in Gilpin Court; River City update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a major national story developing this morning. Roe v. Wade might be coming to an end soon according to the draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion Politico says it has obtained and verified - and people are already voicing their support or opposition.

So What’s Going On?

States would then regulate abortions. (CNN, WUSA, POLITICO, SENATE TV, STRINGR, TWITTER: @TXRIGHTTOLIFE, @GOVKRISTINOEM, @LORI LIGHTFOOT, @GOVEVERS, @GOVMURPHY)

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

Virginia Lawmakers Are Also Responding...

After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights, Virginia lawmakers are starting to weigh in on the decision.

Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s right to an abortion, was passed in 1973.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Virginia does not have a trigger law on abortion that would automatically go into effect.

The Democratic Party of Virginia Chair

.@DPVAChair statement on Supreme Court's pending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/FbwuWJNEeK — Virginia Democrats (@vademocrats) May 3, 2022

41st House District Representative Eileen Filler-Corn

Virginia is only 1 state Senate seat away from becoming the next state to ban abortion. We must take back our House majority and expand our majority in the Senate to protect the rights of women across the Commonwealth. — Eileen Filler-Corn (@EFillerCorn) May 3, 2022

Virginia House Democratic Caucus

“Let’s be clear – should this draft opinion become final, people will die. Those people will be predominantly women of color and low-income women, women who cannot afford to skirt the law by traveling to another state. Ending the right to legal abortion doesn’t stop abortions from happening, it just makes them less safe by returning them to the back alleys of our past. As more and more nations around the world codify the legal right to abortion, this country is poised to take a step backward, to remove a person’s right to bodily autonomy. With nearly 50 years of precedent being wiped away in one opinion, I hesitate to think which will be next to fall.

Never has it been more important for states to step up and protect the rights that the federal government fails to uphold. Be assured that we will do everything in its power to stop any attempt by Governor Youngkin or Republican legislators to undermine reproductive rights in Virginia. We have stood up to transvaginal ultrasounds, we have stood up to TRAP laws, and we have fought back attempts to treat women as second-class citizens; Virginia will not backslide, not on our watch.”

We have reached out to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office as well as the offices of the Attorney General and GOP - we are waiting to hear back.

Man Shot and Killed in Gilpin Court

A man has died after he was shot multiple times on West Coutts Street. (WWBT)

A man is dead after a shooting in Gilpin Court. Officers were called to West Coutts Street around midnight for reports of a person down.

When they arrived, they found a man already dead from several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

RPS Leaders Change Course

The school board voted 8-1 for rezoning River City Middle School after getting an earful from angry parents.

Ultimately voting for the very recommendation they voted against just a week ago.

River City Middle School, which opened its doors to in-person learning for the first time in Fall 2021, has an operational capacity of over 1,500 students.

That was expected to increase to 1,600 students when classes began next fall.

For more than an hour, dozens of community members in addition to teachers and staff from River City Middle school addressed the board during public comment expressing their desire for the board to reverse last Monday’s vote in accordance with the recommendations given by the rezoning committee.

“You were the people who were elected to run the school. It is your responsibility to take care of the problems, you cannot afford to be divided at a time like this people,” One speaker said. “Public education is being attacked so you have to be together.”

During the meeting, RPS administration presented additional rezoning proposals following the request of the school board members who voted against the rezoning recommendation last week.

2nd District Board Member Mariah White also spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to defend her and the board majority’s decision to vote against the rezoning, criticizing other public speakers and board members who accused them of playing political games with students adding that she only wanted more information.

Board Vice-Chair Kenya Gibson added to White’s criticism arguing that River City Middle School was built too large, to begin with and that the board needs to transition toward building smaller schools.

Those recommendations include rezoning more than 400 River City Students to Boushall, Lucille Brown, and Binford Middle Schools.

The proposal as it stands would allow each of those schools to operate at approximately 75% of their capacity.

Warm Day & Potential For Evening Storms

Today we will have a huge temperature swing from NE to SW providing a boundary for showers/storms this evening.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry with a round of showers and storms likely. High will be around 80.

Final Thought

“If you work hard, stay focused and never give up, you will eventually get what you want in life.” — Donald Miller

