NBC12 Acts of Kindness recipients continue to make positive impact on community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every Tuesday, we share amazing stories of kindness in our community, but rarely do we get a chance to give you an update.

At least twice a week, Vassi Booth would visit her aunt at Manorhouse Assisted Living and Memory Care in Richmond. During that time, she fell in love with all of the residents and started putting together weekly craft events.

“I know she’s got a family. I know she’s got a home, but to take her time to be with us, that’s good; she’s looking out for us,” resident Anne Browne said.

Vassi was awarded $300 in cash and a gift card to Mexico Restaurant for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness for her commitment to residents.

After the story aired, the residents were so excited to see themselves on TV that they decided to start their own newscast. They also held a red carpet event before the premiere of the newscast, and they’re so grateful that Vassi continues to bring joy to everyone.

Asher, a student at Laurel Meadows Elementary, has extensive stomach issues, severe food allergies, and a suspected mitochondrial disease that makes it hard, if not impossible, to walk without any real notice.

Luckily for Asher, Mrs. Krodel ran the cafeteria and she was determined to find something for her to eat. She worked closely with a dietician and they came up with a special menu for Asher.

“I wanted to make sure that Asher’s experience at school was the same as everybody else’s experience. I didn’t want her to feel like she was different,” said Mrs. Krodel.

Now, Asher has a medical alert and mobility service dog named Gatsby. Gatsby can sense changes in Asher’s heart rate if she’s experiencing pain or stress.

Her service dog has been a huge help for the family as they navigate Asher’s health issues.

As for Mrs. Krodel, she is getting ready for retirement. After nearly three decades of serving thousands of kids, she is retiring at the end of the school year.

