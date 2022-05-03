Man killed in overnight Gilpin Court shooting
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are now working to find out who shot and killed a man in Gilpin Court overnight Tuesday.
Just after midnight, officers were called to West Coutts Street, where they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect at this point. They’re asking anyone who may have information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
