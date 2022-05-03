Man killed in overnight Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are now working to find out who shot and killed a man in Gilpin Court overnight Tuesday.

Just after midnight, officers were called to West Coutts Street, where they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect at this point. They’re asking anyone who may have information about what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

