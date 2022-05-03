Man, juvenile expected to recover after shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting that happened two blocks away from the Richmond Raceway on Monday.

On May 1, an officer was on patrol when he heard multiple gunshots coming from Engleside Drive around 10 p.m.

The officer said he saw a vehicle leaving the area, and police were able to make a traffic stop.

The man inside the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. Officers at the scene found a second victim, a juvenile. Both are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Henry at 804-501-4829 and 804-780-1000.

