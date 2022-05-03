Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing

George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.(WVIR)
By DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012.

Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her.

The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.

The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love’s sister and her mother.

Punitive damages weren’t awarded.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

Latest News

After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights,...
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
A 77-year-old Virginia man has died after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff’s...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest
The shooting happened found 6 a.m. along Rural Point Road on Feb. 9.
Sheriff’s office seeks information in connection to shots fired into home
Will Adams, of Henrico County, is heading to Miami.
VSU football standout invited to Miami Dolphins’ rookie mini-camp