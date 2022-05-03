Healthcare Pros
'He was the epitome of a public servant': Family, leaders honor life of former Chesterfield County administrator

Chesterfield county leaders gathered at the Historic Courthouse to hold a celebration of life...
Chesterfield county leaders gathered at the Historic Courthouse to hold a celebration of life for Jay Stegmaier.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On the steps of the Chesterfield Historic Courthouse, dozens of people gathered to honor the life of Jay Stegmaier, a former Chesterfield County administrator who died in January.

Family, friends and leaders from Chesterfield County held a celebration of life for Stegmaier on Tuesday morning to remember his service to the community spanning more than three decades.

“He was the epitome of a public servant,” said Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joe Casey. “He was a mentor to many of us. I learned a lot from him, and I assume many of those in the audience have learned from him.”

In January, Jay Stegmaier died at 68 from complications of chemotherapy during his battle with a rare type of cancer.

“He considered his coworkers at the county as extended members of his family,” said Jay Stegmaier’s wife, Margot.

Stegmaier started his career with Chesterfield County in 1979 as a budget analyst. Over the years, Stegmaier took on different roles within the county until he became county administrator in 2007.

His service to the community didn’t stop when he retired from his position as county administrator in 2016. Instead, Stegmaier served as a member of the VSU Board of Visitors.

“His contributions were invaluable and noteworthy in advancing the work of the board,” said Virginia State University President Dr. Makolah Abdullah.

Stegmaier’s family, including his wife, three children and six grandchildren, remember his love.

“He was completely devoted to me,” said Margot Stegmaier. “He put me on a pedestal. He was incredibly loyal and admired.”

One by one, people went up to the podium in front of the Chesterfield Historic Courthouse to share their memories with Stegmaier.

“A conversation I had with him just a few days before he passed away - he was still determined to beat the cancer and was talking about what he was going to do and where he was going to be going next,” said Lane Ramsey, a former Chesterfield County administrator. “He never gave up.”

His legacy, alongside his family and friends, lives on in pictures and stories, a life many say left a mark on the Chesterfield community.

“His legacy continues to steer Chesterfield,” said Jim Holland, who represents the Dale District for the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

Virginia State University is also offering a new scholarship in memory of Jay Stegmaier.

