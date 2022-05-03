Hanover Sheriff’s Office seeking information in reckless firearm case

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators in Hanover are asking for your help to solve a reckless firearm case.

In February, deputies responded to Rural Point Road for a complaint of gunshots fired into a home.

They found two bullet holes in the side of the house. Evidence shows the bullets entered the home and damaged the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

