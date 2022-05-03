Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hanover Sheriff’s Office seeking information in reckless firearm case

In February, deputies responded to Rural Point Road for a complaint of gunshots fired into a...
In February, deputies responded to Rural Point Road for a complaint of gunshots fired into a home.(Unsplash)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators in Hanover are asking for your help to solve a reckless firearm case.

In February, deputies responded to Rural Point Road for a complaint of gunshots fired into a home.

They found two bullet holes in the side of the house. Evidence shows the bullets entered the home and damaged the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served
Jason Miller
Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting
Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase

Latest News

The Virginia Capitol. Democratic and Republican budget negotiators are still wrangling over...
Virginia budget leaders say no public meetings planned as negotiations enter third month
Police tell us they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened - but it’s possible...
Man, juvenile expected to recover after shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway
A leaked draft obtained by Politico suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade.
News to Know for May 3: Roe v. Wade could come to an end; Man killed in Gilpin Court; River City update
The Richmond School board voted 8 to 1 to rezone River City Middle School, ultimately voting...
Richmond School Board votes 8-1 to rezone River City Middle School