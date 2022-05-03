Healthcare Pros
Getting a Devils Backbone tattoo could get you free beer for a year

Devils Backbone giving away free beer for a tattoo
Devils Backbone giving away free beer for a tattoo(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for some inspiration for a tattoo, check out Devils Backbone Brewing Company. If you get one of their designs, you could end up with some free beer.

The Nelson County company is offering a year’s worth of beer to the first 100 people that get one of its three designs tattooed.

“We know some folks love DB, they love tattoos, they love IPAs. That seems like the perfect storm,” DB Brand Manager Rebecca Holland said.

Devils Backbone is celebrating the launch of its new brews by partnering up with tattoo artist Jake Karamol.

You can get one of Karamol’s designs done anywhere on your body by any tattooist, but you must submit a photo of it online.

“If they get the tattoo and tag us on Instagram and use the #BuckTraditionTattooChallenge,’ then they will win a free year’s worth of beer,” Holland said.

The promotion run through June 30, but the race is on to be one of the first 100.

“Some people got busy over the weekend, and we have already gotten a few tattoos submitted,” Holland said. “People are really passionate about the beer that they like, and so we just wanted to really get in touch with those folks and give them something that would pay off. If they love us, then we want to show them some love too.”

Click here for the full rules.

