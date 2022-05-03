George Wythe HS design proposal presented to RPS board
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During the Richmond Public Schools Board meeting on Monday evening, a contract and first look at the plans for a new George Wythe High School were presented to board members.
Superintendent Jason Kamras said the school would be designed by RRMM architects and cost over $6.3 million.
Kamras said according to the plans presented, the prototype for the new high school would resemble Grassfield High School in Chesapeake.
The board previously approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a 1,800 capacity limit.
To read more about the contract and design, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.