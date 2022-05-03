Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

George Wythe HS design proposal presented to RPS board

A rendering of the proposed school design.
A rendering of the proposed school design.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During the Richmond Public Schools Board meeting on Monday evening, a contract and first look at the plans for a new George Wythe High School were presented to board members.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the school would be designed by RRMM architects and cost over $6.3 million.

Kamras said according to the plans presented, the prototype for the new high school would resemble Grassfield High School in Chesapeake.

The board previously approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a 1,800 capacity limit.

To read more about the contract and design, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

Latest News

RPS board votes to rezone River City Middle School
RPS board votes to rezone River City Middle School
After multiple reports that the United States Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights,...
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
A 77-year-old Virginia man has died after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff’s...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing