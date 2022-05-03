George Wythe HS design proposal presented to RPS board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During the Richmond Public Schools Board meeting on Monday evening, a contract and first look at the plans for a new George Wythe High School were presented to board members.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the school would be designed by RRMM architects and cost over $6.3 million.

Kamras said according to the plans presented, the prototype for the new high school would resemble Grassfield High School in Chesapeake.

The board previously approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a 1,800 capacity limit.

