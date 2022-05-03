Chesterfield leaders unveil new Stratton Park connector trail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday afternoon, leaders from Chesterfield County gathered at Stratton Park to cut the ribbon and celebrate the completion of a new connector trail for walkers, joggers and bicyclists.

The half-mile long, 10-foot wide trail links Stratton Park to several other amenities in the area, including Ukrop Park, SwimRVA, and amenities on Ridgedale Parkway.

County leaders hope this trail can become a new “go-to” outdoor destination for those who work and live nearby.

“We realize that the more access people have to facilities like this trail, soccer fields, swimming pools, the more confident they will become in practicing the skills they will acquire at those places,” said Jim Holland, who represents the Dale District as part of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

The trail also includes two 14-foot wide bridges.

The project was completed in December with funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.