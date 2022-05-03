Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield leaders unveil new Stratton Park connector trail

Chesterfield County leaders unveiled a new connector trail in Stratton Park.
Chesterfield County leaders unveiled a new connector trail in Stratton Park.(NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday afternoon, leaders from Chesterfield County gathered at Stratton Park to cut the ribbon and celebrate the completion of a new connector trail for walkers, joggers and bicyclists.

The half-mile long, 10-foot wide trail links Stratton Park to several other amenities in the area, including Ukrop Park, SwimRVA, and amenities on Ridgedale Parkway.

County leaders hope this trail can become a new “go-to” outdoor destination for those who work and live nearby.

“We realize that the more access people have to facilities like this trail, soccer fields, swimming pools, the more confident they will become in practicing the skills they will acquire at those places,” said Jim Holland, who represents the Dale District as part of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.

The trail also includes two 14-foot wide bridges.

The project was completed in December with funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot himself while eviction notice was served
Jason Miller
Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting

Latest News

Chesterfield county leaders gathered at the Historic Courthouse to hold a celebration of life...
‘He was the epitome of a public servant’: Family, leaders honor life of former Chesterfield County administrator
Crews begin work on fire-damaged Fox Elementary School
Crews begin work on fire-damaged Fox Elementary School
"He was the epitome of a public servant" Family, leaders honor life of former Chesterfield...
"He was the epitome of a public servant" Family, leaders honor life of former Chesterfield administrator
Virginia lawmakers react to leaked Scotus opinion on Roe v. Wade
Virginia lawmakers react to leaked Scotus opinion on Roe v. Wade