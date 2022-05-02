Woman shot on Virginia State University campus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is currently in the hospital after getting shot at a Virginia State University freshman dorm.

Around 7:50 p.m. on May 1, authorities were called to the Quad 1 Residence Hall at Virginia State University on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VSU says the woman injured is not a university student.

The school is currently on lockdown and no arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

VSU Police and Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

