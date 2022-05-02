Healthcare Pros
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while a sheriff’s deputy was serving an eviction notice in Petersburg.

Around 11 a.m. on May 2, a Petersburg Sheriff’s Deputy went with a landlord to serve an eviction notice to a person living at a home along Grant Avenue.

While there, the deputy asked for help from Petersburg police.

When officers and the deputy went into the home, they found the man living, there with a shotgun.

“As the law enforcement personnel engaged with the male, the shotgun was discharged, and the adult male was shot,” VSP said in a release.

The man died at the scene.

No officers were hurt, and no one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

