VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have released a new video of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday.

Police responded to West Broad Street around 11:45 p.m. on April 30 to investigate a pedestrian struck and lying within the roadway.

The victim, Isaac Nshimiyimana, age 33, of Santa Monica, California, was treated on scene but was later pronounced dead.

Police said they are searching for a blue, 4-door sedan, of an unknown make or model. The car has possible front and rear windshield damage. The video below shows the vehicle police believe was involved.

The vehicle was last seen turning east onto Bethlehem Road near West Broad Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.

