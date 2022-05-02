Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

US Secretary of Education, Sen. Kaine stop by Richmond school for Teacher Appreciation Week

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at Armstrong High School.
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at Armstrong High School.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Secretary of Education and Senator Tim Kaine stopped by Amstrong High School to highlight Teacher Appreciation Week.

Secretary Miguel Cardona and Kaine learned more about the Richmond Teacher Residency Program, which recruits, trains and supports teachers in high-need schools.

The secretary even delivered donuts to some teachers.

“We know the pandemic exacerbated the need to have more qualified teachers. This program here, which we’re really proud of at the Department of Education to say we’re also putting funding into that invest in the community to get teachers that will be here,” Cardona said.

Under the program, teachers are required to work for RPS for three years, but many teachers at the event say they’re staying much longer.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bolinger at 804-501-5000.
VIDEO: Police search for suspected driver in deadly Henrico hit-and-run
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot

Latest News

JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Gov. Glenn Youngkin walks inside the prayer space vandalized more than two weeks ago.
Gov. Youngkin visits West End Islamic Center following recent vandalism of prayer space
Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting