US Secretary of Education, Sen. Kaine stop by Richmond school for Teacher Appreciation Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Secretary of Education and Senator Tim Kaine stopped by Amstrong High School to highlight Teacher Appreciation Week.

Secretary Miguel Cardona and Kaine learned more about the Richmond Teacher Residency Program, which recruits, trains and supports teachers in high-need schools.

The secretary even delivered donuts to some teachers.

“We know the pandemic exacerbated the need to have more qualified teachers. This program here, which we’re really proud of at the Department of Education to say we’re also putting funding into that invest in the community to get teachers that will be here,” Cardona said.

Under the program, teachers are required to work for RPS for three years, but many teachers at the event say they’re staying much longer.

