Two shot near Manassas middle school during flag football game

Officers say one victim was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance.
Officers say one victim was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were shot on Sunday morning while a flag football game was going on near a middle school in Manassas.

NBC Washington says the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. near the athletic fields of Louise A. Benton Middle School.

Prince William County Police say an argument broke out among those on the sidelines.

NBC Washington reports the suspected shooter ran from the scene.

Officers say one victim was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

As police canvassed the area in pursuit of the gunman, parents’ terror turned into outrage that this would happen at a family sporting event.

