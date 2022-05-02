Healthcare Pros
Trial set for officer charged in deadly I-64 shooting

Officer Timothy Million.
Officer Timothy Million.(Henrico Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico officer charged with manslaughter in an Interstate 64 shooting will face a jury later this year.

On Monday, a judge set an October trial date for Officer Timothy Million.

He’s accused of shooting Tony Singleton following a crash on I-64 in November 2021.

Police have only said there was an unspecified encounter between the two before the shooting.

