Texas school has 35 sets of twins in its graduating class

A Texas high school has a record 35 sets of twins in its graduating class. (Credit: KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Texas (KTVT) - Mansfield High School in Texas believes it is setting a world-record with its 2022 graduating class.

There are an incredible 35 sets of twins among the graduating seniors and one set of triplets.

Mansfield High School has 2,600 students in its student body.

With twins occurring in about one in 250 births, there would normally be about 10 or 11 pairs in a student body this size.

Instead, there are three times that many, making the class of 2022 easy to remember.

To document the unique and special moment, the twins and one set of triplets gathered on the school’s football field with their caps and gowns to take pictures.

“I mean, it’s really amazing. We’re really blessed in the (Mansfield Independent School) district,” said Stella Roberson, whose children are Anthony and Angela.

“It’s great being a twin. We don’t necessarily look alike, but that bond is still there just as much as any of the twins here,” Angela said.

After graduation, the twins are separating. Angela is going to Yale University, and Anthony is going to the University of Houston.

“It will definitely be a change because we’re not going to be together like we’ve always been, but we can always still call each other, text each other and that we’re still there for each other,” Anthony said.

Other twins, like Avery and Keaton, will be staying together. They are attending the University of Texas and will be roommates.

“We’re pretty much best friends. We do everything together, and we get along really well, so we’re excited to stay together,” Avery said.

Being identical twin sisters they admit has challenges.

“It can be confusing for people, definitely,” Avery said. “I’ve gotten pretty used to being called by her name, but it’s been fun definitely to have someone there all the time, never be lonely.”

Looking alike can also be fun.

“It’s fun to pull pranks on people, too. We’ve switched classes plenty of times,” Keaton said.

It is a bittersweet moment for many of these twins as they soon make the transition from high school to whatever comes next.

“Knowing that it’s almost over is exciting, but it’s also kind of sad to leave that away,” Avery said.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

