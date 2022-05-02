Healthcare Pros
RPS reveals first look of George Wythe construction plan proposal

A proposed artist rendering of the new George Wythe High School building.
A proposed artist rendering of the new George Wythe High School building.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Superintendent Jason Kamras with Richmond Public Schools is presenting the preliminary designs of the new George Wythe construction plans.

In the presentation, the total contract cost is expected to be around $6.3 million, which includes basic design services, furnishings, fixtures and equipment.

The school’s prototype design is based on the current Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. The presentation says they will take the benefits from the existing high school floor plan while enhancing others which include a larger auditorium with a balcony, independent main and auxiliary gyms, a concession stand and up-to-date technology.

The plan is to use an academy or “house” style, where students are grouped together by grade level to “create a sense of cohesion and community”.

The proposal has the new school being built where the current football field sits with the new sports fields being built where the current school sits.

The new school the proposal has the new school being built where the current football field...
The new school the proposal has the new school being built where the current football field sits with the new sports fields being built where the current school sits.

A school board vote last month also altered the design so the new school will accommodate 1,800 students instead of 1,600.

Kamras will present the plans at the Richmond City School Board Meeting on May 2.

