RPS COO resigns, superintendent says expect operational delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Chief Operating Officer of Richmond Public Schools is resigning as the district has major construction projects underway.

Sources told NBC12 Superintendent Jason Kamras said in an email to school board members that Alana Gonzalez submitted her resignation effective May 20th.

He stated “despite my best efforts to retain her, she felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined and demeaned.”

He goes on to tell board members that “many operational projects will be delayed, as the team is already stretched to the breaking point.” Which would include rezoning River City Middle School and constructing a new George Wythe High School.

