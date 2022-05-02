Healthcare Pros
RPS Board to discuss River City Middle School rezoning one week since vote against moving students out of over crowded school

One week ago, the board shot down the idea of moving hundreds of students from the overcrowded...
One week ago, the board shot down the idea of moving hundreds of students from the overcrowded middle school to four other schools.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the Richmond School Board once again turns its attention to discussions about rezoning River City Middle School.

One week ago, the board shot down the idea of moving hundreds of students from the overcrowded middle school to four other schools.

It was a vote that brought the superintendent to tears. Since then - we’ve seen a massive community response, including from people who say they’re now considering voting out some school board members.

It’s not clear exactly what will be said during the discussions.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

