Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond gas prices continue to rise, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.82 per gallon Monday
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.82 per gallon Monday(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond are continuing to rise, the latest gas prices have increased 12.5 per gallon this past week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.82 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.29 per gallon, which is a 47.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Police investigate fatal hit and run
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot
Police investigate shooting death of man in Richmond
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from restaurant snake bite

Latest News

Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Henrico.
News to Know for May 2: Shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway; Chesterfield family claims their son was a victim of a hate crime; RPS COO resigns
One week ago, the board shot down the idea of moving hundreds of students from the overcrowded...
RPS Board to discuss River City Middle School rezoning one week since vote against moving students out of over crowded school
Police tell us they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened - but it’s possible...
2 people expected to recover after shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS COO resigns, superintendent says expect operational delays