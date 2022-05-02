Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The final games of the 2022 James Madison softball season have been canceled, following the recent passing of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett on Monday, April 25.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

The cancellations include a contest on May 3 against Virginia and a three-game league series on May 6 and 7 against Elon. Five games were previously called off last week, including a Wednesday doubleheader against Longwood and a weekend series with Delaware.

JMU concludes its season at 21-21 overall and 10-5 in conference play. The Dukes won their final five games of the season. The conference games vs. Elon are counted as “no contests” and there will be no adjustments made to the league standings.

