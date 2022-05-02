Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are continuing their search for two grand larceny suspects.
Police say on March 12, at 9:52 p.m., a man and a woman entered the Walmart at 671 South Park Boulevard. The suspects selected multiple electronics and home essentials valued at over $1,100 and left the store without paying.
They entered a red sedan and left the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
