Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police search for 2 suspected of stealing $1.1K in items from Walmart

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are continuing their search for two grand larceny suspects.

Police say on March 12, at 9:52 p.m., a man and a woman entered the Walmart at 671 South Park Boulevard. The suspects selected multiple electronics and home essentials valued at over $1,100 and left the store without paying.

They entered a red sedan and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jess Dean Beebout, 34, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm...
Police arrest man responsible for shooting, killing man in restaurant parking lot
Police investigate fatal hit and run
The man was shot on his left side around 7 a.m. and pulled into the near by parking lot of...
Richmond man shot, calls for help in high school parking lot
Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call Chesterfield County Police at...
Chesterfield police investigate fatal truck stop shooting
Police investigate shooting death of man in Richmond

Latest News

JMU holds hands in memory of Lauren Bernett.
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Julius Simms
Police: Missing man last seen on April 8 has been located safe
Two people are expected to recover after they were shot in Henrico.
News to Know for May 2: Shooting blocks away from Richmond Raceway; Chesterfield family claims their son was a victim of a hate crime; RPS COO resigns
One week ago, the board shot down the idea of moving hundreds of students from the overcrowded...
RPS Board to discuss River City Middle School rezoning one week since vote against moving students out of over crowded school