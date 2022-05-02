Police: Man arrested in connection to Broad Hill Drive shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in the county’s west end.

On April 29, shortly after 1:00 a.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, police found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to MCV to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police say, Jason Miller, 39, who is also the victim’s roommate was taken into custody for the shooting.

Miller has been charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of the malicious wounding.

